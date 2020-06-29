Health department reports 17 more COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) has identified 17 additional cases of COVID-19 cases within the district since Friday.

The total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district, according to a Monday press release, are as follows: Dodge County, 683 cases; Saunders County, 77 cases; Washington County, 50 cases. There are now 810 cases within the 3RPHD district.

As of Monday morning, local hospitals reported 301 medical beds were available and 96 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 362 ventilators available to area hospitals, 114 were in use, including 21 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Everyone should assume that COVID-19 is present in all our communities and conduct themselves accordingly. The symptoms of COVID-19 may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.