Health department reports 19 mores cases of COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 cases in Dodge County has increased by nine since Wednesday, the health department said in a Friday press release. Saunders County has eight more cases while Washington County has two additional cases.

As of Friday morning, local hospitals reported 269 medical beds were available and 100 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 362 ventilators available to area hospitals, 126 were in use, including 24 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Everyone should assume that COVID-19 is present in all our communities and conduct themselves accordingly. The symptoms of COVID-19 may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.