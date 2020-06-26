Health department reports 19 mores cases of COVID-19

Nineteen more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Dodge County has increased by nine since Wednesday, the health department said in a Friday press release. Saunders County has eight more cases while Washington County has two additional cases.
Three Rivers reports total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district as follows: Dodge County, 672 cases; Saunders County, 74 cases; Washington County, 47 cases. There are 793 total cases in the three-county health district.
As of Friday morning, local hospitals reported 269 medical beds were available and 100 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 362 ventilators available to area hospitals, 126 were in use, including 24 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Everyone should assume that COVID-19 is present in all our communities and conduct themselves accordingly. The symptoms of COVID-19 may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
As some restrictions due to COVID -19 are relaxed, 3RPHD asks you to remember the basics: Maintain social distancing, wear a cloth mask in public, and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water. It is a time to take care of yourself and remember to reach out and help others when you can.
Test Nebraska is here and 3RPHD is encouraging more individuals to seek testing and help identify cases, predict and give employers and the public reassurance that those who have COVID-19 know it and are staying home. Visit https://www.testnebraska.com/en to take the test and see the schedule. There is no cost for this test through Test Nebraska.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
