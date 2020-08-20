Health department reports first positive mosquito pool for West Nile Virus in district

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Rivers Public Health Department has been trapping and testing mosquitos for West Nile Virus this year. The district’s first positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool has been reported within the jurisdiction.

Three Rivers Public Health Department has also been providing surveillance in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties for West Nile by taking reports of dead birds. Three Rivers District Health Department is most interested in reports of dead birds that are Corvids (American Crow, Black-billed Magpie, Blue Jay). Due to changes in funding, Three Rivers is no longer collecting dead birds for testing.

Transmission of West Nile Virus occurs through the bite of a mosquito that has acquired the virus by feeding on an infected bird. In turn, the mosquito can pass the virus to humans. You cannot get West Nile Virus from a dead bird. The best thing the public can do to protect themselves from West Nile Virus is to avoid mosquitoes.

People can reduce their risk by:

• Using a repellant that contains DEET

• Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes, and socks

• Taking extra precautions when going outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active