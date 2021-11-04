Health department reports five new COVID-19-related deaths

Three Rivers Public Health Department on Thursday announced five new COVID-19-related deaths in the health district.

This brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties to 151.

In the past 14 days, 371 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the three-county health district. In the past seven days, there have been 184 confirmed cases.

There are 195 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the Omaha Metro Healthcare Coalition. Of those COVID-19 patients, 44 are on ventilators.

To date, 67.74% of the Three Rivers population age 16 and older is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In Dodge County, 68.16% of the population 16 and older is fully vaccinated. The percentages in Washington and Saunders counties are 66.13% and 64.92%, respectively.

The 45-64-year-old age group accounts for the most vaccinations in the Three Rivers district with 13,682, followed by 65+ (12,627), 25-44 (9,557), 18 and under (3,075) and 19-24 (2,456).

The health department is offering COVID-19 walk-in clinics from 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon to 3:30 p.m. Fridays.

If you are homebound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, contact the health department at 402-704-2245.

If you or someone you know are in need of resources such as access to food, assistance with rent, or other needs, reach out to Community Health Worker, Evelyn, at 402-704-2255.

The 3RPHD Data Dashboard is updated each weekday and can be found at: https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates

For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.

