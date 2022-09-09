Health department reports second positive mosquito pool for West Nile Virus in district

Three Rivers Public Health Department has been trapping and testing mosquitos for West Nile Virus this year. The district’s second positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool has been reported within Dodge County in Fremont.

The first positive pool was reported in Fremont on Aug. 11.

“Knowing now we have two positive pools serves as a reminder for all residents that the virus is present and to be consistent in protecting yourself and your family from mosquito bites,” Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department, said in a press release.

Three Rivers Public Health Department has also been providing surveillance in Dodge, Washington, and Saunders counties for West Nile by taking reports of dead birds. Three Rivers Public Health Department is most interested in reports of dead birds that are Corvids (American Crow, Black-billed Magpie, Blue Jay). Due to changes in funding, Three Rivers is no longer collecting dead birds for testing.

Transmission of West Nile Virus occurs through the bite of a mosquito that has acquired the virus by feeding on an infected bird. In turn, the mosquito can pass the virus to humans. You cannot get West Nile Virus from a dead bird. The best thing the public can do to protect themselves from West Nile Virus is to avoid mosquitoes.

People can reduce their risk by:

• Using a repellant that contains DEET

• Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes, and socks

• Taking extra precautions when going outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

• Removing standing water where mosquitoes breed

• Irrigate lawns and gardens carefully to prevent water from standing for several days

• Empty and change the water in bird baths, fountains, wading pools, rain barrels and potted trays at least once a week, if not more often

• Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight” and repair or replace torn screens

Most people who are infected have no symptoms or only mild flu-like symptoms. Less than 1% of people infected with West Nile Virus become severely ill. However, people over 50 and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to the disease and are more likely to experience serious consequences.

Free mosquito wipes and mosquito dunks are available to residents of Dodge, Washington, and Saunders County. Mosquito wipes and mosquito dunks can be picked up at Three Rivers Public Health Department located at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont.

For more information, call Three Rivers District Health Department at 402-727-5396 or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org. Additional information can be found on the Department of Health & Human Services Website at: https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/west-nile-virus.aspx.