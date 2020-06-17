Health department reports three more COVID-19 deaths

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three Rivers Public Health Department has reported three more COVID-19-related deaths.

The deaths include a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s who both had underlying health conditions and resided in Dodge County, and a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions who resided in Saunders County, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release.

This brings the total to eight deaths in Dodge County, two death in Saunders County and one death in Washington County for a total of 11 deaths in the 3RPHD health district.

The updated totals of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases are: Dodge County, 642 cases; Saunders County, 60 cases; Washington County, 41 cases; total 3RPHD cases, 743.

As of Wednesday morning, local hospitals reported 315 medical beds were available and 122 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 367 ventilators available to area hospitals, 112 were in use, including 30 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.