Health department reports three more COVID-19 deaths

Three Rivers Public Health Department has reported three more COVID-19-related deaths.
The deaths include a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s who both had underlying health conditions and resided in Dodge County, and a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions who resided in Saunders County, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release.
This brings the total to eight deaths in Dodge County, two death in Saunders County and one death in Washington County for a total of 11 deaths in the 3RPHD health district.
The updated totals of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases are: Dodge County, 642 cases; Saunders County, 60 cases; Washington County, 41 cases; total 3RPHD cases, 743.
As of Wednesday morning, local hospitals reported 315 medical beds were available and 122 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 367 ventilators available to area hospitals, 112 were in use, including 30 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
The symptoms of COVID-19 may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
As some restrictions due to COVID -19 are relaxed, 3RPHD asks you to remember the basics: Maintain social distancing, wear a cloth mask in public, and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.
Test Nebraska is here and 3RPHD is encouraging more individuals to seek testing to help identify cases, predict and give employers and the public reassurance that those who have COVID-19 know it and are staying home. Visit https://www.testnebraska.com/en to take the test and see the schedule. There is no cost for this test through Test Nebraska.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
