Health department reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths reported Tuesday evening in a press release are a Saunders County man in his 80s and a Washington County man in his 70s.

This brings the total COVID-19 death count to 63 deaths in Dodge County, 15 deaths in Saunders County and 19 deaths in Washington County for a total of 97 deaths in the 3RPHD health district.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The health department reminds individuals that you can spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick. People of any age can get COVID-19, even healthy young adults, and children. People who are older or have certain underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. Other groups may be at higher risk for getting COVID-19 or having more severe illness.

A few ways to protect yourself and others are: Stay home if you are sick, wash your hands, keep your social circle small, stay at least 6 feet apart, and wear a mask.

Three Rivers is administering COVID-19 vaccinations in phase 1A and thanks the public for its patience as the department navigates the vaccination process.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.