Health department updates COVID-19 numbers, encourages residents to be tested

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) reported Monday that total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district are as follows: Dodge County, 571 cases; Saunders County, 51 cases; Washington County, 36 cases. There are 658 total cases in the district.

As of Monday morning, local hospitals reported 433 medical beds were available and 132 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 367 ventilators available to area hospitals, 124 were in use, including 37 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 symptoms may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.

As some restrictions due to COVID -19 are relaxed, 3RPHD asks you to remember the basics: Maintain social distancing, wear a cloth mask in public, and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.