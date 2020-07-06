Health department updates latest COVID-19 numbers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) reports total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district as follows: Dodge County, 697 cases; Saunders County, 81 cases; Washington County, 51 cases. There are 829 total cases in the health district.

As of Monday afternoon, local hospitals reported 311 medical beds were available and 88 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, said a Monday press release. Of the 363 ventilators available to area hospitals, 106 were in use, including 17 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Everyone should assume that COVID-19 is present in all our communities and conduct themselves accordingly.

The symptoms of COVID-19 may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.