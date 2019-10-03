Residents living in and around Fremont can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening.
First Baptist Church at 301 E. Sixth St. in Fremont will host this community event on Oct. 9.
Screenings can check for: the level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels; Diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; kidney and thyroid function, and more.
For more information, call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.