Health screenings to be offered in Fremont
Residents living in and around the Fremont can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will host this community event on July 26. The site is located at 1440 E. Military Ave. in Fremont.
Screenings can check for: the level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Screenings are accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Pre-registration is required by calling 877-237-1287 or visiting www.lifelinescreening.com.