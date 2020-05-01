Healthy individuals encouraged to donate blood

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fremont Family YMCA will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.

The American Red Cross is encouraging healthy individuals to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to ensure blood remains readily available for patients who still rely on transfusions. The need for blood for trauma patients, children battling cancer, mothers experience childbirth complications, patients with sickle cell disease and others continues.

Donated blood has a limited shelf life of 42 days for red cells and just five days for platelets, so the supply must constantly be replenished.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

