Historian offers insights on polio

Although polio has been mentioned in the news lately, it’s been around for a while.
Some scholars have traced the disease to ancient Egypt, where a decorated stone from that time depicts a priest with a withered leg.
Polio is actually an old disease, said Dustin Gann, assistant professor of history and coordinator of the honors program at Midland University, but before the 20th century, its cases were isolated and associated with poverty or poor hygiene.
“There was a sense that it wasn’t a large threat,” he said. “But beginning in the early 1900s — when there was better hygiene and a sense of security among middle and upper class families — that’s when it started happening in an epidemic sense and that’s what made it so scary.”
Looking back, scholars will speculate that children affected by the disease were made more vulnerable by the cleanliness associated with their upbringing, Gann said.
Polio outbreaks tended to happen in the spring and summer. One of the biggest in New York City occurred in the summer of 1916, in which 9,000 people were paralyzed and about 2,400 died, most of whom were under age 10.
Yet polio’s mortality rate and extension wasn’t as large as other illnesses, Gann said.
For example, tuberculous and the flu killed more people on a regular basis than polio. Two years after the polio outbreak, the Spanish flu pandemic led to millions of deaths in 1918-1919.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that about one-third of the world’s population became infected by the Spanish flu and at least 50 million died. Of those deaths, about 675,000 occurred in the United States.
Gann said the difference with polio is that it primarily affected children, who mostly survived, but would be permanently paralyzed.
Unlike someone who recovered from the flu, someone who’d had polio might live another 70 years with a constant reminder — such as a paralyzed limb — of what had happened.
Doctors today know polio is spread via contact with droplets from a sneeze or cough or fecal matter or contaminated food or water, yet during the early 20th century, it took health officials some time to determine how it spread.
People thought perhaps the disease was spread by mosquitoes, so they fogged neighborhoods with an insecticide. Others suspected it came from flies, rats or other animal life, Gann said.
Lakes, pools and other places were closed in an effort to mitigate the spread.
Other factors also made it difficult for researchers to identify polio’s cause. For one, most statistics indicated that only one of 150 people who came in contact with the virus ended up with the severe symptoms.
“You could have a group of children who would go swimming at the same pool, at the same time, come in contact with the same people — one of them ends up paralyzed from polio and the others are fine,” Gann said.
Research would get a boost from a U.S. president. President Franklin D. Roosevelt had suffered from infantile paralysis and while he was careful of his public presentation, it wasn’t a secret that he’d been affected by the illness.
Roosevelt would become involved in an organization called the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, — a precursor of the March of Dimes organization — which worked to support research and ways to prevent polio.
“In the 1940s, we’ll see them putting money into vaccine research, studying the disease to figure out what can be done to address and prevent the epidemic,” Gann said.
By the 1950s, people who’d lived through the Great Depression and World War II thought the worst was behind them. The nation had advanced to a place where the problems of the past no longer seemed problematic.
But a poll would indicate that right after nuclear war, the second most-feared problem facing the nation at that time was polio, Gann said.
The highest recorded year of fatalities for polio would be 1952, with approximately 3,200 deaths across the country, and concerted effort to find a treatment was made.
In the early 1950s, medical researchers Drs. Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin were working on vaccines, and by 1954, almost 2 million schoolchildren were involved in a clinical trial for the Salk vaccine.
But in 1955, the Cutter Incident occurred, Gann said.
“Cutter refers to a laboratory in California that had been testing and producing the vaccine and what will happen is they will produce a defective vaccine so when it’s injected into children who are thinking they’re going to be saved from polio — thousands of them are going to actually acquire the disease, the virus,” he said. “Approximately 200 will be paralyzed and 10 children will die.”
The incident caused consternation surrounding the Salk vaccine, Gann said.
“But we’ll continue to the see Salk vaccine produced in other laboratories that will gradually bring down the number of cases that happen on an annual basis,” he said.
In 1962, Sabin’s vaccine, given orally, came to market. Although decades passed before a vaccine was developed, by 1960, polio was no longer a fear.
There would be isolated outbreaks through the mid-20th century among the Amish and in the developing world, Gann said. Attention was turned to eradicating the disease in developing nations.
So what do we learn from the polio epidemic?
“I think part of it is the real power of science and vaccines in particular,” Gann said. “Even if it did take a while (to develop), the vaccine has proven effective.”
While the NFIP and March of Dimes started as new endeavors there are well-established charitable organizations and research facilities today that didn’t exist in the 1930s.
“It’s not to say that same 40- or 50-year period is going to be required this time around (with coronavirus), because we can learn from the past and have a sense of what’s possible,” Gann said.
Gann said scientific research is more advanced now and people are more committed to it.
“There’s ongoing research on all manner of diseases and people are more conditioned to trust that science then they would have been in the 1930s,” he said.
Gann also noted that the coronavirus — like polio — cuts across class and region and many of the typical societal divisions.
Celebrities and political figures have had the coronavirus — kind of like how a U.S. president was diagnosed with polio years ago.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.