Historian offers insights on polio

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that about one-third of the world’s population became infected by the Spanish flu and at least 50 million died. Of those deaths, about 675,000 occurred in the United States.

Gann said the difference with polio is that it primarily affected children, who mostly survived, but would be permanently paralyzed.

Unlike someone who recovered from the flu, someone who’d had polio might live another 70 years with a constant reminder — such as a paralyzed limb — of what had happened.

Doctors today know polio is spread via contact with droplets from a sneeze or cough or fecal matter or contaminated food or water, yet during the early 20th century, it took health officials some time to determine how it spread.

People thought perhaps the disease was spread by mosquitoes, so they fogged neighborhoods with an insecticide. Others suspected it came from flies, rats or other animal life, Gann said.

Lakes, pools and other places were closed in an effort to mitigate the spread.

Other factors also made it difficult for researchers to identify polio’s cause. For one, most statistics indicated that only one of 150 people who came in contact with the virus ended up with the severe symptoms.