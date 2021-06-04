Hotline offering services to help quit tobacco

The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is offering assistance in finding the right tools to quit tobacco.
By calling the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline, callers gain access to a variety of resources to help them on their quitting journey — and because 1-800-QUIT-NOW is available 24/7, Nebraskans can reach out when and where it works for them. Currently, all eligible callers can receive up to a four-week supply of quit-smoking medication (gum, patch or lozenges) mailed directly to their home. This additional two-week supply of quit-smoking medication is available through June 30, 2021, or while supplies last.
In addition to the free medication options, callers will find a wide range of personalized services designed to help each create his or her own quit plan with the help of a trained Quit Coach.
For free help getting started or staying tobacco-free, call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or QuitNow.ne.gov. Quitline services are available in over 200 languages and Spanish-speaking residents can call 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569).
