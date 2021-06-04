 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hotline offering services to help quit tobacco
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Hotline offering services to help quit tobacco

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
0111_quit

The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is offering assistance in finding the right tools to quit tobacco.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

By calling the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline, callers gain access to a variety of resources to help them on their quitting journey — and because 1-800-QUIT-NOW is available 24/7, Nebraskans can reach out when and where it works for them. Currently, all eligible callers can receive up to a four-week supply of quit-smoking medication (gum, patch or lozenges) mailed directly to their home. This additional two-week supply of quit-smoking medication is available through June 30, 2021, or while supplies last.

In addition to the free medication options, callers will find a wide range of personalized services designed to help each create his or her own quit plan with the help of a trained Quit Coach.

For free help getting started or staying tobacco-free, call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or QuitNow.ne.gov. Quitline services are available in over 200 languages and Spanish-speaking residents can call 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These apps will save you money on prescription drugs

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News