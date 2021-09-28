Hours to expand for Alzheimer's helpline

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is expanding the hours of the AFA Helpline on Oct. 1 to help more individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses.

The helpline, staffed entirely by licensed social workers specifically trained in dementia care, will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (ET), seven days a week by: calling 866-232-8484; visiting AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org, and clicking on the blue and white chat icon in the lower right-hand corner; sending a text message to 646-586-5283.

The web chat and text message features can serve people in more than 90 different languages.

Topics the AFA Helpline can assist with include:

Signs and symptoms of dementia-related illnesses.

What to do if you or a loved one have recently been diagnosed with a dementia-related illnesses.

How to speak with someone about memory problems.

Caring for a family member with a dementia-related illness.

Building a care team and support network.

Self-care for caregivers.

Finding local caregiving support services.

Handling behavioral changes.

Navigating communication among family members.

Brain health and wellness information.