Hy-Vee announces new benefits for Medicare Part D beneficiaries

Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced that Medicare Part D beneficiaries are now able to access reduced-cost monthly insulin supplies and free Shingrix vaccines at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations, as outlined in the recent Inflation Reduction Act, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare Part D beneficiaries who take insulin will see their out-of-pocket costs capped at $35 for a month’s supply of each covered formulary insulin product, beginning this month at Hy-Vee pharmacies. A deductible will also not be applied to covered insulin products.

Starting July 1, 2023, individuals covered under Medicare Part B who take insulin through a traditional pump covered under Medicare’s durable medical equipment benefit, will also not have a deductible applied, and cost-sharing will be capped at $35 for a month’s supply of that insulin.

To refill an insulin prescription or transfer a prescription to their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy, individuals can visit www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy.

The Inflation Reduction Act also makes adult vaccines recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) — including the shingles vaccine — available with no deductible and no cost-sharing to individuals with Medicare prescription drug coverage (Medicare Part D). This makes coverage of vaccines under Medicare Part D consistent with coverage of vaccines under Medicare Part B, such as the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Individuals can schedule their Shingrix vaccination by contacting their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy. Shingrix is a two-dose vaccine that is recommended for individuals 50 years and older. Individuals should get their second Shingrix dose 2 to 6 months after their first dose.