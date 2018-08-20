For those looking to lose a little weight, or just looking to eat healthier, finding a workable diet can be difficult.
Following point systems, counting carbs and reading nutrition labels can be daunting.
For those with health issues like Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol, the process and daily effort to find, make and eat foods that meet their specific nutritional needs can be even more difficult.
For those locally who are looking to better manage their health through healthy eating, Hy-Vee Dietitian Jennifer Dunavan is here to help.
A new program, started earlier this month at more than 190 Hy-Vee locations, provides weekly health shopping tours that focus on the nutritional aspects of lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, as well as managing diabetes.
The free tours are held at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on the following rotation:
- Monday (Diabetes): Discover diabetes-friendly foods in every aisle, and learn how choosing your carbohydrates carefully can make a real difference.
- Wednesday (Blood pressure): Find foods that fit into a low-sodium diet, and see how some can even naturally lower your blood pressure.
- Friday (Cholesterol): Learn which foods will lower your bad cholesterol, raise your good cholesterol and help you enjoy improved heart health.
“Hy-Vee’s mission is to make people’s lives easier, healthier and happier, and these free tours are a way for our customers to learn the important role food choices play in their overall health,” Kristin Williams, senior vice president and chief health officer for Hy-Vee, said in a released statement. “Our company’s approach to health and wellness makes these tours a perfect complement to the wide array of services our in-store dietitians already offer.”
Each tour lasts around 30 minutes to an hour and, locally, Hy-Vee Dietitian Jennifer Dunavan takes participants on a tour through the Fremont Hy-Vee Store at 840 E 23rd St., while giving various tips on which items to buy or to avoid, based on specific diets for each health issue.
“I usually start off in the produce department, and I joke that it is the dieticians’ favorite department in the whole store,” Dunavan said.
During the Type 2 diabetes nutrition tour, Dunavan focuses on encouraging carbohydrate counting and the plate method.
“With the plate method we encourage people to eat, with every meal, every snack, to at least fill half the plate with fruits and vegetables,” she said. “Specifically with diabetes I also cover information about what vegetables are high in carbs, which have no carbs, and maybe better options between similar starchy vegetables. For example a sweet potato has a better glycemic index than a regular potato.”
Dunavan added that, in every tour, informing people about proper portion sizes is an important part of sticking to a diet.
“Watching the portion sizes is really important,” she said. “And that one of the big things about diets, it’s not that you can’t necessarily eat the foods you love, but when you do you need to be aware of how much you are eating.”
While each day (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) has a tour geared toward specific issues like diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol, Dunavan says she focuses on each individual who attends.
“I really just gear it based off of what each person wants answered, so it’s different for every person,” she said.
While dieting can be daunting for anyone, Dunavan says finding healthy alternatives and sticking to it can be made easier by simply speaking with a dietitian.
“Initially a lot of peoople don’t choose to follow the diet because they think it’s going to be too hard or too restrictive,” she said. “So if I can help give them some insight and provide some healthy options and ideas that make it easier for them to follow a diet, they are more likely to actually do it.”
Attendees are not required to sign up in advance, but are welcome to call and reserve a spot if they would like. All tours will begin at the store’s customer service counter.
For more information about the nutrition tours, or to reserve a spot, people are encouraged to call the Fremont Hy-Vee at 402-727-6717 or email Dunavan at jdunavan@hy-vee.com.