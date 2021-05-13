 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee now offering free COVID-19 vaccines to ages 12-15
Hy-Vee now offering free COVID-19 vaccines to ages 12-15

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Thursday that all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations are now administering free COVID-19 vaccines to individuals ages 12 to 15, per the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group.

Hy-Vee has been offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to individuals 16 and older for several weeks.

Minors must have parental or guardian consent in order to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Hy-Vee asks that a parent or guardian accompany minors to both their first and second dose COVID-19 vaccinations. Individuals can walk in to receive the vaccine, or make an appointment in advance online.

For those who prefer to make a vaccine appointment in advance, they can visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, select “Find Appointments” and complete the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection. COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.

