Hy-Vee pharmacists can now prescribe Paxlovid to eligible COVID-19 patients

  Updated
Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday that all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region now offer test-to-treat COVID-19 services using the COVID-19 antiviral, Paxlovid, to help treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in certain patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the FDA authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid to eligible patients ages 12+, with certain limitations.

In order to be prescribed PAXLOVID, patients must test positive for COVID-19. Select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations offer rapid PCR COVID-19 testing (available by appointment only) with fast same-day test results, and all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations offer over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests, which may be available to patients for free depending on their medical coverage.

After receiving a positive COVID-19 test result, patients will be screened by a state-licensed Hy-Vee pharmacist to determine their eligibility for Paxlovid. COVID-19 antiviral patients are required to wear a mask when in the store. To assist with the screening process, patients should provide the following to their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy:

• Date/proof of positive test result.

• Electronic or printed health records less than 12 months old, including the most recent reports of lab blood work for the pharmacist to review for kidney or liver problems.

• A list of all medications they are taking, including over-the-counter medications. This list will be used to screen for drugs with potentially serious interactions with Paxlovid.

It is recommended that patients begin COVID-19 antiviral treatment as soon as possible, and treatment must begin within five days of when symptoms begin. COVID-19 antivirals are free with most insurances. Certain restrictions may apply for Medicaid recipients.

For more information, patients should see their health care provider.

