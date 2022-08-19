 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations now offering flu shots with no appointment necessary

  • Updated
Hy-Vee, Inc. recently announced that the flu vaccine is now available inside its more than 270 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations, with no appointment or prescription necessary. Drive-thru flu clinics will also be offered at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations throughout the company’s eight-state region on select days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends individuals 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.

Australia is nearing the end of its worst flu season in five years, according to a report from the country’s Department of Health and Aged Care1, a sign that flu activity in the U.S. could reach pre-pandemic levels during the 2022-2023 season.

For the third consecutive year, drive-thru flu clinics will be offered outside of many Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations between Tuesday, Sept. 6, and Thursday, Oct. 27, from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Hy-Vee pharmacists conduct a screening process prior to vaccination to ensure each individual is receiving the most beneficial flu vaccine for their health. Both regular- and high-dose flu vaccines are available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge. At this time, all vaccine patients must wear a mask during their vaccination, according to CDC guidelines.

Currently, flu vaccines are available without a prescription during regular pharmacy hours to patients 6 months and older at Hy-Vee’s Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota locations.

Patients 12 years and older may also receive their COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the time of their flu shot at their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy. Patients seeking both a flu and COVID-19 immunization should notify their Hy-Vee pharmacist upon arrival.

Each patient who receives a flu vaccine at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy can earn a 20-cent Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks reward, which can be redeemed at any Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express or Dollar Fresh Market fuel location. See Hy-Vee.com for details. Restrictions apply.

Hy-Vee will also be offering workplace vaccination clinics using its fleet of Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles and Hy-Vee Health mobile trailers. Employers who wish to schedule an onsite clinic for their employees can email vaccineclinic@hy-vee.com for more details. Clinics are typically held September through November.

