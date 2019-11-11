In honor of National Diabetes Month, Hy-Vee Inc. will provide free Hemoglobin A1C screenings throughout its eight-state region during November.
The free screenings will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile parked at Hy-Vee in Fremont.
Hy-Vee registered dietitians will conduct a simple blood test, and review the results with individuals immediately following the test.
Hemoglobin A1C is a blood test that individuals living with diabetes use to manage their blood glucose levels, and provides information about an individual’s average levels of blood glucose over a two- to three-month period.