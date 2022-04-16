Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Association hosts annual alumni nursing reunion

The Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Association hosted the annual alumni nursing reunion celebration on April 9 at Midland University. Seventy-five alumni and guests attended.

Midland University President Jody Horner welcomed the nursing alumni to campus.

Dr. Linda Quinn, dean of the College of Health Professionals at Midland University, shared information regarding the College of Nursing at Midland University. She also introduced Dr. Jessica Fitzgerald, a Midland nursing alumnus, who has been named associate dean of the College of Nursing and will begin her work in May.

Alumni in attendance, who had graduated 50 or more years ago from the Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing, were gifted with a red rose. They included members from the 50, 55, 60, and 65 year anniversary classes. Nursing alumni who graduated from Midland Lutheran College, now Midland University, 20, 30, 35, and 40 years ago were also recognized. Memories were shared by alumni from the honored classes.

The Rev. Scott Johnson, director of campus ministries at Midland University, shared a tribute for nurses with those in attendance.

Dr. Nancy Harms conducted the Nightingale Ceremony. The tribute ceremony honored nursing alumni who had died this past year.

Carol Bohling, president of the association, presented Harms an honorary membership to the Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Association. Harms retired in 2007 after 27 years of dedicated service to Midland Lutheran College Department of Nursing.

Harms served as chair of the nursing department from 1987 to 2007 and again as an interim co-chair in 2009-2010. Prior to her tenure at Midland Lutheran College, she was an instructor at Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing. Both a leader and educator, Harms is credited with establishing Midland’s RN to BSN program and continues to fund nursing education through the Harms-Wehrbein Nursing Scholarship.

Six junior nursing students were each awarded $500 scholarships by the Alumni Association for the 2022-2023 academic year. Those receiving the scholarships include Geri Fredrickson, Gianna Gennekin, Jessica Hall, Amber Link, Kelsey Mulliken, and Kailey Novak.

Graduating seniors were introduced and welcomed as nursing alumni and colleagues.

Elected to serve on the executive board for the alumni association for the coming year include Bohling, president; Joan Wellensiek, vice president; Jan Ostransky, secretary-treasurer. Members at large elected were Sherri Adams, Jan Madsen, and Shelli Panning. Deb Brester serves as faculty representative. Kristen Drake, Midland University Alumni Manager and Event Specialist, and Dr. Linda Quinn serve as ex-officio members of the board.

Next year’s annual nursing alumni reunion is scheduled for April 15, 2023, on the Midland University campus.

The Immanuel Nursing Alumni Association was organized 97 years ago. The Immanuel School of Nursing closed its three-year diploma program in 1976. The four-year degree nursing program was begun at Midland Lutheran College in 1974 with the first class graduating in 1978.

Kathleen Cheney, who served as director of the Immanuel School of Nursing, was named the first chair of the Midland Lutheran College Department of Nursing. She began the rigorous task of implementing a baccalaureate degree nursing program at Midland Lutheran College when the college took over the Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing. When the two nursing programs combined, the nursing alumni association was renamed the Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Association.

