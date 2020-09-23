Increase in testing leads to decrease in COVID-19 risk dial

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The overall COVID-19 Community Risk Dial for the Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction has decreased this week.

The combined risk dial for Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties decreased to 1.88 Wednesday due to an increase in testing. Last week it was at 2.0.

Dodge County’s risk dial increased from 1.75 to 1.88 this week due to an increase in cases and a decrease in overall testing, according to a Wednesday press release from Three Rivers. Dodge County’s total COVID-19 cases is 1,116 as of Wednesday.

Saunders County’s risk dial decreased from 2.0 to 1.75 this week due to an increase in testing. Saunders County has had 431 COVID-19 cases.

An increase in testing also helped Washington County’s risk dial decrease from 2.0 to 1.88 this week. Washington County’s case total is 250.

The main factors considered in the risk dials each week include:

The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the p