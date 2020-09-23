Increase in testing leads to decrease in COVID-19 risk dial

The overall COVID-19 Community Risk Dial for the Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction has decreased this week.
The combined risk dial for Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties decreased to 1.88 Wednesday due to an increase in testing. Last week it was at 2.0.
Dodge County’s risk dial increased from 1.75 to 1.88 this week due to an increase in cases and a decrease in overall testing, according to a Wednesday press release from Three Rivers. Dodge County’s total COVID-19 cases is 1,116 as of Wednesday.
Saunders County’s risk dial decreased from 2.0 to 1.75 this week due to an increase in testing. Saunders County has had 431 COVID-19 cases.
An increase in testing also helped Washington County’s risk dial decrease from 2.0 to 1.88 this week. Washington County’s case total is 250.
The main factors considered in the risk dials each week include:
The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the p
- ast three weeks.
- The increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.
- The capacity of the district and local healthcare system including the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and the ventilators being utilized by COVID-19 (suspect and confirmed patients).
- The presence of community clusters and or community spread.
- The availability of testing in the district and local communities.
- The availability of 3RPHD to trace all identified contacts of positive cases in 48 hours.
“Please remember that COVID-19 is in all of our communities — we need everyone to do their part. Stay home if you are sick, stay home if you are being tested for COVID-19 and wear a face covering” said Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.
