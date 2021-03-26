 Skip to main content
Informational COVID-19 event for seniors set for March 30
Informational COVID-19 event for seniors set for March 30

A COVID-19 educational event for seniors will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at the Christensen Field Meeting Room in Fremont.

A representative from Three Rivers Public Health Department will be speaking on COVID-19 vaccines, masks and more.

The event is being hosted by The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.

