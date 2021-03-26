Informational COVID-19 event for seniors set for March 30

A COVID-19 educational event for seniors will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at the Christensen Field Meeting Room in Fremont.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
A representative from Three Rivers Public Health Department will be speaking on COVID-19 vaccines, masks and more.
The event is being hosted by The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today