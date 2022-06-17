Informational Medicare meeting set for June 23

A Welcome to Medicare informational meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Dodge County Extension Office, 1206 W. 23rd St., in Fremont.
This is a free and unbiased informational program and nothing will be marketed or sold. The program will be given by Mary Loftis, long time SHIP/SMP Counselor through the Nebraska Department of Insurance.
Topics to be discussed include how and when to apply for Medicare. Do you want to keep working and delay Medicare, then what? What is meant by Part A, Part B, and Part D? What are those Medicare Advantage plans that are on TV so much? Do you need Medigap or supplemental insurance? What do you need to consider when choosing a plan? There will also be information on how to keep yourself safe from scammers.
Everyone is welcome to attend, but space is limited. In order for adequate handouts to be prepared, RSVP by noon Thursday, June 23, to the UNL Extension Office in Dodge County at 402-727-2775 or UNL Extension in Burt County at 402-374-2929.