Informational Medicare meeting set for June 23

This is a free and unbiased informational program and nothing will be marketed or sold. The program will be given by Mary Loftis, long time SHIP/SMP Counselor through the Nebraska Department of Insurance.

Topics to be discussed include how and when to apply for Medicare. Do you want to keep working and delay Medicare, then what? What is meant by Part A, Part B, and Part D? What are those Medicare Advantage plans that are on TV so much? Do you need Medigap or supplemental insurance? What do you need to consider when choosing a plan? There will also be information on how to keep yourself safe from scammers.