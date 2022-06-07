 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jensen to host Nebraska Medical Marijuana petition drive on Thursday

Medical marijuana
Mark Jensen will have Nebraska Medical Marijuana ballot initiative petitions available to sign at this Thursday’s Concert in the Park on June 9.

There will be petitions available for Dodge County residents as well as residents of many surrounding counties. Jensen will be set up by 6 p.m. in John C. Fremont Park at Ninth and Broad streets in Fremont.

The Nebraska Medical Marijuana ballot initiative is entering its final month. All petitions will need to be turned in to the Secretary of State by July 7.

