“K.L.A.S.” prepares kids to stay home alone

Is your child ready to stay home alone? The K.L.A.S. (Kids Learning Awareness & Safety) course, offered by Methodist Fremont Health and Three Rivers Public Health Department, will help prepare them for this step toward independence.

K.L.A.S. is scheduled for Thursday, May 26, and Wednesday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 and lunch is provided.

This fun, engaging and interactive course is designed to teach your child about being home alone safely. The class features special guest speakers and fun activities, and is appropriate for boys and girls 9-12 years old. Students will learn:

• Internet safety (cyber-bullying, social media)

• Home safety/when to call 911

• CPR basics and seat belt simulator

• Fire safety and severe weather planning

The class will be held at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center on the third floor of Health Park Plaza. Register at bestcare.org/events. Space is limited. For more information call 402-727-3439.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.