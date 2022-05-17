 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

“K.L.A.S.” prepares kids to stay home alone

  • 0
Methodist Fremont Health
Courtesy

Is your child ready to stay home alone? The K.L.A.S. (Kids Learning Awareness & Safety) course, offered by Methodist Fremont Health and Three Rivers Public Health Department, will help prepare them for this step toward independence.

K.L.A.S. is scheduled for Thursday, May 26, and Wednesday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 and lunch is provided.

This fun, engaging and interactive course is designed to teach your child about being home alone safely. The class features special guest speakers and fun activities, and is appropriate for boys and girls 9-12 years old. Students will learn:

• Internet safety (cyber-bullying, social media)

• Home safety/when to call 911

• CPR basics and seat belt simulator

• Fire safety and severe weather planning

The class will be held at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center on the third floor of Health Park Plaza. Register at bestcare.org/events. Space is limited. For more information call 402-727-3439.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

One week's worth of mental health days will increase productivity at work, according to study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News