Keene Memorial Library to host community blood drive

Keene Memorial Library will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1030 N. Broad St.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 402-727-2694 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code KeeneLibrary.

“Keene Memorial Library is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Laura England-Biggs, Librarian II. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

