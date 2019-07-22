The Woodcliff Lions Club will be offering free health screenings for vision, hearing, blood pressure and blood sugar from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Woodcliff Community Center.
Everyone is welcome.
The Woodcliff Lions Club will be offering free health screenings for vision, hearing, blood pressure and blood sugar from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Woodcliff Community Center.
Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Everyone is welcome.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.