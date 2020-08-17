Local health department reports 31 more cases of COVID-19

Thirty-one additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified since Friday by the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
Dodge County has 17 more lab-confirmed cases since Friday, the health department said in a press release. That brings the total in Dodge County to 855 cases.
Saunders and Washington counties each have an increase of seven cases, for county totals of 177 and 141, respectively. The 3RPHD case count is now 1,173.
As of Monday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition (OMHCC) which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals reported 300 medical beds available and 103 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 432 ventilators available to area hospitals, 113 were in use, including 14 for confirmed or suspect COVID-19 patients. The health department reminds everyone you can spread COVID-19 even if you don’t feel that sick. You can pass the disease to someone else before you have symptoms, and even if you never develop any symptoms at all. When people who have contracted the infection come in contact with high-risk people, there can be deadly consequences. As a reminder an exposure is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes. If you have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, then you need to quarantine at home for two weeks.
“It is very important that individuals who are being tested stay home and quarantine and or isolate while awaiting test results — we do not want individuals that have been tested especially those having symptoms to go to work and or school,” said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Public Health Executive Director.
Three Rivers encourages all Nebraskans to get tested for COVID-19, and to do so immediately if they have symptoms. This can be done though Test Nebraska at www.testnebraska.com.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.
