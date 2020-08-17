Local health department reports 31 more cases of COVID-19

As of Monday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition (OMHCC) which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals reported 300 medical beds available and 103 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 432 ventilators available to area hospitals, 113 were in use, including 14 for confirmed or suspect COVID-19 patients. The health department reminds everyone you can spread COVID-19 even if you don’t feel that sick. You can pass the disease to someone else before you have symptoms, and even if you never develop any symptoms at all. When people who have contracted the infection come in contact with high-risk people, there can be deadly consequences. As a reminder an exposure is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes. If you have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, then you need to quarantine at home for two weeks.