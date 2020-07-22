Local health district confirms 11 more COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) reports there are 11 additional cases of COVID-19 within the district since Monday.

Dodge County has three more cases for a total of 732, a press release from the health department said. Five more cases have been identified in Saunders County for a total of 106 and three more cases have been confirmed in Washington County for a total of 77. That brings the total to 915 cases in the 3RPHD district.

As of Wednesday afternoon, local hospitals reported 260 medical beds were available and 82 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 363 ventilators available to area hospitals, 128 were in use, including 8 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

“Please stay home if you are sick or if you have been around someone who is COVID-19 positive — this will help us contain the spread of COVID-19”, said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Public Health Department’s executive director.

Uhing reminds the public you can spread COVID-19 even if you don’t feel that sick. You can pass the disease to someone else before you have symptoms, and even if you never develop any symptoms at all. When people who have contracted the infection come in contact with high-risk people, there can be deadly consequences.