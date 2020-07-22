Local health district confirms 11 more COVID-19 cases

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) reports there are 11 additional cases of COVID-19 within the district since Monday.
Dodge County has three more cases for a total of 732, a press release from the health department said. Five more cases have been identified in Saunders County for a total of 106 and three more cases have been confirmed in Washington County for a total of 77. That brings the total to 915 cases in the 3RPHD district.
As of Wednesday afternoon, local hospitals reported 260 medical beds were available and 82 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 363 ventilators available to area hospitals, 128 were in use, including 8 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
“Please stay home if you are sick or if you have been around someone who is COVID-19 positive — this will help us contain the spread of COVID-19”, said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Public Health Department’s executive director.
Uhing reminds the public you can spread COVID-19 even if you don’t feel that sick. You can pass the disease to someone else before you have symptoms, and even if you never develop any symptoms at all. When people who have contracted the infection come in contact with high-risk people, there can be deadly consequences.
The best ways to protect yourself and slow the spread of COVID-19 include:
- Practicing physical distancing outside the home.
- Wearing face coverings or masks when outside your home.
- Avoiding gatherings with people outside your immediate household.
- Washing your hands thoroughly and frequently.
- Staying home from work or school if you feel sick.
Three Rivers encourages all Nebraskans to get tested for COVID-19, and to do so immediately if they have symptoms. This can be done though Test Nebraska at www.testnebraska.com.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.