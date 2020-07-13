Local health district has 15 more cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fifteen more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the area by the Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD).

The health department reports in a Monday press release that lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saunders County have increased by seven since Friday for a total of 94 cases. Dodge and Washington counties each have four additional cases for a total of 714 and 62 cases, respectively. There are 870 cases within the 3RPHD district.

As of Morning afternoon, local hospitals reported 317 medical beds were available and 70 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 363 ventilators available to area hospitals, 117 were in use, including 14 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

“As the situation evolves the publics cooperation is more important now than ever — contact tracing allows us to identify close contacts to help us decrease the spread of COVID-19, so please do your part when public health calls and be helpful,” said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Public Health Department’s executive director.