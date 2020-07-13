Local health district has 15 more cases of COVID-19

Fifteen more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the area by the Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD).
The health department reports in a Monday press release that lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saunders County have increased by seven since Friday for a total of 94 cases. Dodge and Washington counties each have four additional cases for a total of 714 and 62 cases, respectively. There are 870 cases within the 3RPHD district.
As of Morning afternoon, local hospitals reported 317 medical beds were available and 70 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 363 ventilators available to area hospitals, 117 were in use, including 14 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
“As the situation evolves the publics cooperation is more important now than ever — contact tracing allows us to identify close contacts to help us decrease the spread of COVID-19, so please do your part when public health calls and be helpful,” said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers Public Health Department’s executive director.
Uhing reminds the public that you can spread COVID-19 even if you don’t feel that sick. You can pass the disease to someone else before you have symptoms, and even if you never develop any symptoms at all. When people who have contracted the infection come in contact with high-risk people, there can be deadly consequences.
The best ways to protect yourself and slow the spread of COVID-19:
- Practicing physical distancing outside the home.
- Wearing face coverings or masks when outside your home.
- Avoiding gatherings with people outside your immediate household.
- Washing your hands thoroughly and frequently.
- Staying home from work or school if you feel sick.
The health department encourages all Nebraskans to get tested for COVID-19, and to do so immediately if they have symptoms. This can be done though Test Nebraska at www.testnebraska.com.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.
