Local ophthalmologist retires after 38 years

After 38 years of treating patients at Fremont Eye Associates, Dr. Greg Haskins has retired.

His last day of work was Wednesday.

“It was a sad day. It was a happy day. It was all those things,” Haskins said. “Lots of hugs, lots of tears.”

Haskins earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In 1979, he graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where he completed his residency four years later.

He spent one year in a group practice in Kansas before moving to Fremont in the summer of 1984.

“To be a physician is a true honor,” said Haskins, an ophthalmologist. “The relationships that I have developed over the years with my patients and assistance I have provided them strengthens that bond.”

Now that he has come to the end of his professional career, Haskins looks back with great fondness at the multiple generational families that he has known and cared for.

It was 15 years ago that Haskins developed a clinic in Guatemala, which he visits for one week once or twice a year.

“This clinic is in association with a local Guatemalan NGO and also a non-profit in the USA,” Haskins said. “The clinic serves the indigenous population in rural Guatemala, providing comprehensive eye care and laser eye surgeries, along with cataract surgery.”

Each week that Haskins spends at the clinic in Guatemala, he sees several hundred patients. All of the eye care he provides is free of charge.

“Ten years ago, Doctors Tom and Evelyn McKnight invited my wife and I to visit Guatemala as part of a missions trip,” Haskins said. “We were hosted by a non-profit, Nursing Heart. The executive director of this NGO was Ron Noecker, a former Catholic priest from Nebraska. From that trip, a new relationship developed which has led to my ongoing connection to Guatemala and its people.”

Haskins has found his work here in the states very rewarding, but the service he has provided through Doctors Without Borders has been extremely fulfilling.

“Helping people in Third World situations like Guatemala, where people are so poor and the government does little to support them, be it healthcare, education, etc., the rewards of helping the indigenous patients are profound. They are so grateful for any care or help we can provide,” he said.

Once Haskins children were older, he began volunteering in Fremont with Habitat for Humanity, serving on the board for 10 years—two years as the president. This was followed by 15 years on the board at the Fremont Family YMCA.

Haskins then served 10 years with the Fremont Area Community Foundation.

“Fremont is a great community,” he said. “These organizations, along with many others, help support and build it for the next generations.”

Haskins’ wife, Mary, also has had an outstanding career, first as an educator and coach, then as a mental health therapist.

“Her impact on the Fremont community has been felt for years,” Haskins said. “I think our mutual commitment to our family and community has helped us support each other and strive for the betterment of Fremont.”

He believes Fremont has been blessed with a cohesive and talented medical community.

“Medicine in general and ophthalmology specifically has changed dramatically over the past 30 years of our association,” Haskins said. “Every phase of the care we provide our eye patients has improved as we have added a new associate, Dr. Patty Terp, new technology,

new ways of imaging the different parts of the eye and major advancements in surgical materials and techniques.”

Haskins is grateful for his long collaboration with the hospital, its administration, and the employees.

“Together, all of these parts have worked to make Fremont a wonderful place to practice and live,” he said.