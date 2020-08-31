Magazine recognizes Methodist Health System

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Methodist Health System is one of the 10 best employers in Nebraska in 2020, according to Forbes Magazine. Methodist was also recognized on Forbes’ 2019 list.

For their second annual list of America’s Best Employers by State, Forbes worked with market research company Statista to anonymously survey 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.

Survey respondents were asked to evaluate their employer on a number of criteria, including workplace safety, competitiveness of pay and opportunities for advancement. Respondents were also asked how likely they would recommend their employer to others, and they had the opportunity to nominate organizations outside their industry.

