Eric Schnoor knew something was wrong.

It was a Saturday morning in October 2022 and the Scribner area farmer planned to eat breakfast with his wife, Lynn, before heading out to harvest his crops.

“She came out of the bathroom holding her right hand with a confused look on her face,” he said.

Lynn, a business professor at Midland University, has a background in mathematics, but things weren’t adding up that day.

“It was like I was in a dream,” she said. “I was looking at my hand and I could not figure out why it seemed like it was not attached to my body. It was so weird.”

Her thought processes were fine, but she couldn’t talk or move her right arm or leg.

Schnoor, who realized his wife was having a stroke, called 9-11. His quick action along with that of the Scribner Rescue Squad would help get Lynn the critical surgery she needed at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

On May 30 – during National Stroke Awareness Month—Nebraska Medicine will present Eric Schnoor and the rescue squad with the “Stroke Hero Award.” They will be honored at 10 a.m. in the Scribner Volunteer Fire Station. The public is invited.

Schnoor remembers having Lynn sit so she wouldn’t fall and hit her head and calling for the rescue squad. Her condition was alarming and having recently moved to their current home, he suddenly couldn’t remember their address.

Lynn could remember the address and even now recalls the entire experience and the thoughts she had—even though she couldn’t verbalize them at the time.

She wondered if she’d still be able to teach or be as active as she’d always been. She wondered if she’d be able to hold her first grandchild, due in April.

“I remember everything,” she told the Tribune. “I just couldn’t communicate anything. It was terrible.”

Using GPS technology, a dispatcher pinpointed the Schnoors’ home via their cell phone.

Eric Hanson, a paramedic with the Scribner Rescue Squad, and two other crew members were on their way back to the station from a previous medical call when they were dispatched to the Schnoor residence.

After learning details of Lynn’s condition, squad members knew she’d need specialty care very quickly – and immediately requested a medical helicopter.

“You’ve got to get to the right place at the right time,” Hanson said.

Squad member Todd Meyer, an emergency medical responder, lives near the Schnoors and went straight to their home after hearing the call.

Rescue squad members conducted prehospital assessments, used to help determine if a person is having a stroke and whether large or small vessels could be involved.

“Our determination was that time was against us,” Hanson said. “It was the upmost time sensitive of an emergency.”

At the same time, Scribner Volunteer firefighters were securing a pre-determined landing zone at Mohr Auditorium’s concrete parking lot. Squad members drove Lynn to the site from which the LifeNet helicopter flew her Nebraska Medical Center.

When she arrived at the emergency department, the stroke team was ready, states Nebraska Medicine information. The team took a CT scan of her brain. The scan confirmed an ischemic stroke, which occurs due to a blockage that cuts off blood supply to a part of the brain. An emergency procedure was needed.

Nebraska Medicine neurosurgeon Dr. Nicholas Borg performed a procedure called a mechanical thrombectomy.

With this procedure, a catheter is threaded through the femoral artery to the clot site. A suction catheter and sometimes a stent is used to remove the clot, restoring blood flow to the brain.

“This procedure has been a game changer in medicine,” Borg said in a Nebraska Medicine article earlier this month. “Ten years ago, administering the clot-busting medication tPA (tissue plasminogen activator) would have been the only treatment available. However, tPA is known to be less effective at treating clots like this one which causes large vessel blockages. As a result, patients may have a lifetime of disability.”

Borg said there’s a four-to-six-hour timeframe in which they like to perform the procedure to get the best results.

“The more time that passes, the less likely patients make a full recovery,” Borg said.

Lynn was out of surgery before her family, who drove from Scribner, reached Nebraska Medical Center.

When they arrived, Lynn was recovering in the neurointensive care unit – just a little more than three hours since her first stroke symptoms.

“We couldn’t believe it,” Eric said in the Nebraska Medicine article. “We walked into her room, and she immediately gave a thumbs-up. She was awake, alert and energetic.”

Lynn recalls her feelings.

“It was so wonderful to have my arm and leg moving again,” Lynn said. “The surgery did what it was supposed to and I was able to move.”

The next day, Lynn was performing quadratic equations on paper to test her brain function.

“I wanted to check my cognitive ability, so I started doing math,” she said. “Even the doctors were impressed.”

Regaining speech would take a little longer.

“I could do a lot of things in a conversation, but – sometimes – picking out certain things, it was hard for me to say that specific word,” she said.

Yet her family noticed how quickly her condition improved. Because only one or two people were allowed in her room at a time, family members took turns seeing her.

“I’d leave in the morning at 10 o’clock and someone else would come in the room and sit with her for a while and then I’d come back at noon and I could gauge improvements,” Eric Schnoor said.

She was released from the medical center two days after the stroke and later started speech therapy. Her speech came back well.

Lynn, who teaches business intelligence and technology, returned to Midland in January. She taught three classes instead of four.

“I was worried about being too tired,” she said.

She taught object-oriented computer programming and two sections of elementary statistics.

The Schnoors first grandchild, Cora, was born April 9 on Easter morning.

Lynn held her grandbaby.

“Every time, we have another holiday or some kind of an occasion, I have to be grateful that I’m there enjoying it with everyone else,” Schnoor said.

She is pleased her husband and the squad will receive recognition. She continues to thank her spouse.

“Almost every morning, I say, ‘Thank you for saving me,’” she said.

She expresses her gratitude to squad members when she can.

“I say it when I see these guys, but I don’t get to say it all the time, but they were all part of reason that I get to do the things I get to do,” she said.

Hanson noted that besides the Fremont Fire Department, the Scribner squad is the only other one in Dodge County that provides Advanced Life Support. He said squad members appreciate the community support they receive.

Nebraska Medicine commends Eric Schnoor and the squad, stating: “Lynn’s amazing outcome is attributed to Eric’s quick recognition of her stroke symptoms, the emergency squad’s rapid response and the helicopter that brought Lynn directly to Nebraska Medical Center.”

Borg has been pleased with Lynn’s recovery.

“It’s cases like this that make our job rewarding,” he said in Nebraska Medicine article. “When you see someone have a critical stroke and be almost back to full function 24 hours later that makes it all worthwhile.”