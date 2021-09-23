Medicaid Expansion changes next month

Beginning Oct. 1, all Nebraskans covered by Medicaid will automatically receive full Medicaid benefits, which will include dental, vision, and over-the-counter medications as part of the state’s continued expansion efforts.

This change to the Medicaid Expansion program follows the department’s announcement earlier this year that it would no longer implement the Heritage Health Adult (HHA) demonstration program, which would have included a pathway to qualify for full Medicaid benefits by choosing to engage in wellness, personal responsibility, and community engagement activities.

Until Oct. 1, Nebraskans who are currently covered by the Medicaid Expansion program and have Basic benefits will continue to receive those benefits.

A new Medicaid card will not be needed for people who have current Medicaid coverage.

Nebraskans currently covered by Medicaid Expansion who currently have Basic benefits will see an automatic increase in benefits. There will be no change in who can become eligible for Medicaid with this change. Nebraskans 19-64 years of age who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level continue to be eligible for Medicaid. For 2021, the yearly income level is $17,774 for a single person, or $36,570 per year for a family of four.