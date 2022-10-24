Medicaid listening tour stopping in Fremont on Oct. 28

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has added a stop in Fremont to its Medicaid listening tour.
“Moving Forward with Medicaid: A Listening Series” will take place from 3-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the City Council Chambers inside Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave.
The listening tour will include a presentation from Nebraska Medicaid that will focus on new information for members, including the newly selected contracts and other important updates. After the presentation, time will be reserved in which members of the public can ask questions or give feedback.