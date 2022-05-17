 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Medical marijuana petition signing event set for Saturday

Medical marijuana
Associated Press file photo

Mark Jensen will be having a medical marijuana petition signing event on Saturday, May 21, at the Getzchman Plaza on East 23rd Street in Fremont. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until at least 2 p.m.

There will be copies of both petitions available for voters in Dodge County and many of the surrounding counties in eastern Nebraska (Burt, Cuming, Douglas, Saunders, Washington).

