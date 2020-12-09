Medical professionals: Go to the ED only for emergencies

He said the emergency department is obligated to evaluate and treat everyone who comes to the door and that everyone is provided a medical screening exam to ensure they don’t have an emergency medical condition.

When people come to the ED wanting to be tested, they’re put into an isolation status.

“After they leave the emergency department, we’re required to have the room empty for so long so the air can circulate in those rooms and that ties up rooms for people who really need them,” he said.

And as they’re waiting for rooms to open up, it puts people out in the waiting room.

“I don’t think a lot of people know and understand what that does to the process of the emergency department,” he said.

Sometimes, two or three people come along with the patient, but visitors aren’t allowed in the waiting room.

“We definitely don’t want people in the waiting room; It’s just another opportunity for exposure,” he said. “We do everything we can with masking people who come in and all of the staff to ensure we have an environment that’s safe, but it’s definitely not where you want a lot of people gathering.”

How do people know if they should go to the ED?