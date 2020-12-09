Medical professionals: Go to the ED only for emergencies

Pat Callaway knows people are scared.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people are coming to the emergency department at Methodist Fremont Health and the hospital doesn’t turn them away.
But Callaway and other medical professionals are asking people to go to the ED — only if they’re having an emergency.
“We are averaging probably 12 patients a day who come in for testing or that would require testing. Three or four of them may get admitted to the hospital — so there are definitely people who need to come and be treated and evaluated,” said Callaway, director of emergency and outpatient services.
But others are having no symptoms or minimal ones.
Or they want to be tested because they might have been exposed.
Or they need testing because they’re returning to work.
If this is the case, medical professionals are encouraging people — depending on their situation — to seek help via their primary care physicians or TestNebraska or Urgent Care.
Callaway said the hospital has rapid testing and it’s an easy place to be tested for COVID.
So some people come to the emergency department with minimal symptoms such as body aches.
He said the emergency department is obligated to evaluate and treat everyone who comes to the door and that everyone is provided a medical screening exam to ensure they don’t have an emergency medical condition.
When people come to the ED wanting to be tested, they’re put into an isolation status.
“After they leave the emergency department, we’re required to have the room empty for so long so the air can circulate in those rooms and that ties up rooms for people who really need them,” he said.
And as they’re waiting for rooms to open up, it puts people out in the waiting room.
“I don’t think a lot of people know and understand what that does to the process of the emergency department,” he said.
Sometimes, two or three people come along with the patient, but visitors aren’t allowed in the waiting room.
“We definitely don’t want people in the waiting room; It’s just another opportunity for exposure,” he said. “We do everything we can with masking people who come in and all of the staff to ensure we have an environment that’s safe, but it’s definitely not where you want a lot of people gathering.”
How do people know if they should go to the ED?
People with flu-like symptoms probably wouldn’t go to an emergency department.
But COVID has changed things a little bit.
“People are scared,” he said. “They want to know if they have it, because they don’t want to spread it to other people. Everyone’s in a real difficult situation.”
Once people have COVID symptoms, they’re supposed to isolate and manage them at home.
However, severe shortness of breath, difficulty breathing and high-risk individuals such as those who have hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma should be evaluated.
“The shortness of breath can come on suddenly and increase over time,” he added.
Some people are using home oximeters, a device that can measure blood oxygen levels.
“With that, we want anybody with a reading of 90 or less to either contact their physician or that would be appropriate to come to the emergency department,” he said.
TestNebraska
Those who just want to be tested are directed to go to TestNebraska and the Methodist Physicians Clinic staff from 9-11 a.m. Monday, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and 9-11 a.m. Friday at Christensen Field. Signs will direct them to the correct onsite location.
TestNebraska, https://www.testnebraska.com, offers free testing for all Nebraskans. The website features an assessment and list of testing sites.
If they have no symptoms or have been exposed to COVID or need a test to return to work that is the perfect location, said Beth Belmont, senior director of Methodist Physicians Clinic.
Should it take a little while before they can get a TestNebraska appointment time, they could contact their primary care physician or go to the Christensen Field site to see if slots are available.
Telemedicine
Belmont noted that a good deal of telemedicine is taking place in primary care medicine.
“We could see a patient via telemedicine who is COVID positive and is having some mild symptoms,” Belmont said.
People can use any Smartphone, laptop or tablet for a video conference with their physician, who can visually evaluate them and prescribe medication or order additional tests as needed.
Individuals who don’t have physician are still directed to contact a primary care office in Fremont. Interpreters are available for non-English-speaking individuals.
People who are sick should call their primary care provider’s office.
“We have a team of people who have been trained to triage those calls to give the patient the most appropriate place for their care, whether they just need COVID testing or they need to be seen by a provider,” she said. “We have set up a separate location, specifically to see patients who are ill and/or COVID positive, and those staff would refer those patients to that location based on their need.”
Respiratory Clinic
Belmont said the separate respiratory clinic is staffed by primary care providers.
“We’re seeing well patients at our primary care office and we have a separate location where we’re treating ill patients to keep everyone healthy,” she said.
The respiratory clinic may have patients with coughs, fever, nasal congestion, and COVID patients with worsening symptoms. People with gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain are seen here, too.
Belmont said testing for COVID is done at the respiratory clinic five days a week.
Testing other than COVID is being done at the respiratory clinic, too. They include strep throat testing.
Someone who needs an annual physical would go to the primary care provider.
“It’s still important that patients get their regular, screening exams,” Belmont said. “We don’t want to miss a cancer, because people aren’t coming to the doctor, because of COVID.
“In our primary care offices, we are still seeing patients for diabetes, high blood pressure, annual physicals, cancer screenings,” Belmont added. “We want to keep those patients who are well and coming for well or chronic disease management separate from patients who are COVID-positive or suspected COVID-positive or have other symptoms they could potentially pass to another patient.”
Another option is Urgent Care for coughs, runny noses and sore throats after hours.
“They shouldn’t go to the emergency department unless it’s an emergency,” she said. “Otherwise, the first call always should be to your primary care provider.
“The second option, if your primary care provider’s office is closed, should be urgent care and then if it truly is an emergency, something that cannot wait then ED would be the option,” Belmont said. “But I think a lot of times people just use the emergency department as a place that’s open and they know they’ll get seen right away and they don’t even try to call their primary care provider’s office and we’re really here to help them.”
