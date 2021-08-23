 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medicare Basics meeting set for Sept. 16 in Fremont
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Medicare Basics meeting set for Sept. 16 in Fremont

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

If you or someone you love is turning 65 in the near future, now is the time to learn the basics about the Medicare Health Insurance program.

There will be a Medicare Basics informational meeting on Sept. 16 at the Dodge County Extension Office at 1206 W. 23rd St. in Fremont. Current COVID-19 precautions will be taken, including social distancing and masks will be strongly encouraged. If the meeting cannot safely be held in person a Zoom session will be coordinated for those able to join in this manner.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and nothing will be marketed or sold. It’s a free informational meeting presented by Mary Loftis, a trained State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselor. Anyone from any county or community is welcome to take part in this program. Family members are also encouraged to attend. A question and answer session will be available after the presentation.

A future Welcome to Medicare session is planned for 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Rosen Room in Oakland Auditorium.

Call Nebraska Extension in Dodge County at 402-727-2775 to register for the Sept. 16th Medicare Basics session.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Berries and wine can help ‘improve blood pressure levels’

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News