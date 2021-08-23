Medicare Basics meeting set for Sept. 16 in Fremont

If you or someone you love is turning 65 in the near future, now is the time to learn the basics about the Medicare Health Insurance program.

There will be a Medicare Basics informational meeting on Sept. 16 at the Dodge County Extension Office at 1206 W. 23rd St. in Fremont. Current COVID-19 precautions will be taken, including social distancing and masks will be strongly encouraged. If the meeting cannot safely be held in person a Zoom session will be coordinated for those able to join in this manner.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and nothing will be marketed or sold. It’s a free informational meeting presented by Mary Loftis, a trained State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselor. Anyone from any county or community is welcome to take part in this program. Family members are also encouraged to attend. A question and answer session will be available after the presentation.

A future Welcome to Medicare session is planned for 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Rosen Room in Oakland Auditorium.

Call Nebraska Extension in Dodge County at 402-727-2775 to register for the Sept. 16th Medicare Basics session.

