Medicare information program set for Sept. 24

If you are turning 65 in 2020 and/or are considering going off an employer’s insurance plan in the near future the “New to Medicare” program is designed for you.

The SHIP Program, which is part of the Nebraska Department of Insurance, provides unbiased information to assist individuals as they reach this important point in their lives.

During this workshop, the different parts of the Medicare program, costs, eligibility and much more will be discussed. There will be time for questions and answers. Nothing will be sold at the workshop.

Anyone is welcome to attend no matter what county or community you live in. Bring along a friend, spouse or neighbor and any mail you’ve received that might be helpful to explain your questions.

This free program will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, beginning at 7 p.m. in Fremont at the Dodge County Nebraska Extension office. The group will be socially distancing, wearing face masks and taking all health precautions. If health conditions worsen before this date it may be changed to a Zoom meeting.

Call the Nebraska Extension office in Burt County at 402-374-2929 or in Dodge County at 402-727-2775 to pre-register with your name, phone number and email address in case a Zoom invitation needs to be sent to you.

