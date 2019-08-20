The Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) provides free unbiased information from the Nebraska Department of Insurance. SHIIP counselors provide this information to individuals becoming eligible for Medicare and for those already on it who need to compare their drug plan coverage each year.
A Medicare Basics Program will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Nebraska Extension Office in Dodge County at 1206 W. 23rd St. in Fremont. Mary Loftis, Nebraska Extension Associate and Nebraska SHIIP Counselor, will be conducting the program.
Register by calling the Dodge County Extension Office at 402-727-2775 so enough materials are available. Everyone is welcome to attend.