Members sought for professional boards

The State Board of Health is seeking members to serve on several health care boards. Professional boards are responsible for granting license privileges to health care providers. Full terms are five years long and most run through November 30, 2025, but there are also vacant partial terms available. The following boards have vacancies:

People interested in serving on a board can get an application by contacting the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health, Licensure Unit/RPQI, P.O. Box 95026, Lincoln, NE 68509-5026; by email at monica.gissler@nebraska.gov ; by phone at (402) 471-6515, or at http://dhhs.ne.gov/licensure/Pages/Board-Requirements-and-Vacancies.aspx .

Public member applicants must be 19 years old, be a resident of Nebraska for at least one year, must not hold an active credential in a profession subject to the Uniform Credentialing Act, must not be or have been employed by a facility subject to the Health Care Facility Licensure Act, and must not be the parent, child, spouse or household member of a person currently regulated by the board to which the appointment is being made.