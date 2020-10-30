 Skip to main content
Members sought for professional boards
Members sought for professional boards

  • Updated
The State Board of Health is seeking members to serve on several health care boards. Professional boards are responsible for granting license privileges to health care providers. Full terms are five years long and most run through November 30, 2025, but there are also vacant partial terms available. The following boards have vacancies:

  • Board of Alcohol and Drug Counseling – Alcohol & Drug Counselor and Public
  • Board of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology – Public
  • Board of Cosmetology, Electrology, Esthetics, Nail Technology, and Body Art – Electrologist; Nail Technician or Esthetics Instructor; Body Art Practitioner; and Public
  • Board of Dentistry – Public
  • Board of Hearing Instrument Specialists – Public
  • Board of Medical Nutrition Therapy – Public
  • Board of Medical Radiography – Limited Radiographer
  • Board of Nursing Home Administration – Public

People interested in serving on a board can get an application by contacting the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health, Licensure Unit/RPQI, P.O. Box 95026, Lincoln, NE 68509-5026; by email at monica.gissler@nebraska.gov; by phone at (402) 471-6515, or at http://dhhs.ne.gov/licensure/Pages/Board-Requirements-and-Vacancies.aspx.

Public member applicants must be 19 years old, be a resident of Nebraska for at least one year, must not hold an active credential in a profession subject to the Uniform Credentialing Act, must not be or have been employed by a facility subject to the Health Care Facility Licensure Act, and must not be the parent, child, spouse or household member of a person currently regulated by the board to which the appointment is being made.

Interviews will be conducted on Nov. 16, 2020 via telephone. Applications must be received by Nov. 5, 2020.

