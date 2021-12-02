 Skip to main content
Memory Lane Café announces closure due to COVID-19

Memory Lane Café announces closure

Memory Lane Café at the Lighthouse in downtown Fremont will be closed until further notice due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area and the new variants entering the country.

The CDC has recommended to avoid large gatherings putting seniors at the highest risk.

