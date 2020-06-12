Methodist adjusts visitor policies at hospitals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Methodist is adjusting its visitor policies at hospitals.

Beginning Monday, June 15, one designated adult support person will be allowed to visit each hospitalized or surgical patient at all Methodist hospitals.

This policy change does not apply to COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized.

Visitors will only be allowed between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. and must remain in the patient room or in the pre-op area. Visiting hours at Methodist Fremont Health are 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visitors must also adhere to Methodist’s current masking and screening guidelines.

Exceptions to the new policy are as follows:

• Patients receiving end-of-life care as determined by the care team.

• NICU and postpartum infant limited to parents or parent and designated health partner.

• Dependent adult needing special assistance from a support person as determined by the care team.

• Pediatric/minor patient limited to one parent/guardian.

• Patients who require assistance with medical decision-making.

A no-visitor policy remains in place at Methodist’s hospital outpatient service locations or at any Methodist Physicians Clinic sites.

