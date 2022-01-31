 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Methodist Fremont Health adds free valet parking

Methodist Fremont Health
Courtesy

Methodist Fremont Health has announced the addition of free valet parking for hospital patients and visitors.

“We’re fortunate to have a decent amount of surface parking so patients and visitors don’t have to navigate a parking garage,” said Brett Richmond, president and chief executive officer at Methodist Fremont Health. “But for people with special needs or the elderly, it can be a struggle to get to the main entrance. We hope people will take advantage of this free service, especially in inclement weather.”

Valet parking is available Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the main entrance on the east side of the medical center located at 450 E. 23rd St. in Fremont.

Free valet parking is available through a combination of a valet stand and after-hours service from security personnel. Tipping of valets is not required.

