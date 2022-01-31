Methodist Fremont Health adds free valet parking

Methodist Fremont Health has announced the addition of free valet parking for hospital patients and visitors.
“We’re fortunate to have a decent amount of surface parking so patients and visitors don’t have to navigate a parking garage,” said Brett Richmond, president and chief executive officer at Methodist Fremont Health. “But for people with special needs or the elderly, it can be a struggle to get to the main entrance. We hope people will take advantage of this free service, especially in inclement weather.”
Valet parking is available Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the main entrance on the east side of the medical center located at 450 E. 23rd St. in Fremont.
Free valet parking is available through a combination of a valet stand and after-hours service from security personnel. Tipping of valets is not required.