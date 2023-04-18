Methodist Fremont Health has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Certification.

Methodist Fremont Health underwent an on-site review on Feb. 7. During the visit, a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with related certification standards, including its policies and procedures related to the management of patients who present with new onset signs and symptoms of a stroke.

The reviewer evaluated the care provided to these patients in the emergency department and inpatient units to ensure the hospital is following best practices identified in clinical practice guidelines for the care of stroke patients. Multidisciplinary staff took part in this visit, and data was presented to show compliance with the rigorous standards The Joint Commission has set for Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Certification.

“Methodist Fremont Health focuses on patient-centered care and strives for excellence in meeting our patient’s needs,” Brett Richmond, president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health, said in a press release. “This certification is just one of the many indicators that show we’re providing the very best care for our community.”

The Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. Work toward this certification began with data collection to look at outcomes. Following the collection, the hospital identified process improvement goals, implemented changes, where appropriate, and developed standardized processes and procedures for the management of patients experiencing a stroke.

“Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, The Joint Commission’s interim executive vice president for Accreditation and Certification Operations. “We commend Methodist Fremont Health for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”

The American Stroke Association echoed the commission’s sentiments.

“We congratulate Methodist Fremont Health for this outstanding achievement,” said Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Stroke Association. “This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients.”

The Joint Commission recertifies hospitals in stroke care through ongoing data submission and on-site reviews. For more information, visit The Joint Commission website.