Methodist Fremont Health Center for Wound Healing celebrates 10th anniversary

The Methodist Fremont Health Center for Wound Healing is celebrating 10 years of wound care in the Fremont area. Since it opened on Aug. 25, 2010, the center has healed more than 8,800 patients with a healing rate of 95%. It has also prevented 481 amputations, saving limbs and lives.

“We are so grateful to the people of Fremont for trusting us with their wound care this past decade,” said center director Kim Keister, RN, BSN. “Whether you have a wound that won’t heal or you’re in danger of losing a limb, you’re not alone. Our dedicated team of providers, nurses and staff has proved time and again that there is hope.”

The Methodist Fremont Health Center for Wound Healing specializes in treating chronic and nonhealing wounds. The center offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) treatments, an advanced form of treatment that significantly improves the healing of chronic wounds when used in conjunction with standard wound care. The center has a 100% healing rate among its 109 patients who have received a combined 3,597 HBOT treatments.