Methodist Fremont Health continues preparations for possible surge in COVID-19 patients

The public may notice something new near Methodist Fremont Health.

In continued preparation for a possible patient surge related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Methodist Fremont Health will erect a temporary emergency preparedness tent on the southeastern area of the hospital parking lot. The white tent, which has previously only been used for emergency exercises, will be visible from 23rd Street.

According to Brett Richmond, president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health, there is no immediate need for the tent and decisions are still being made on how it would be used in case of an influx of patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unlike the flood last spring, we’re in a position to be able to prepare and plan for possible scenarios,” Richmond said. “The early focus on flattening the curve and the slower acceleration of cases here in Nebraska has given us a valuable window of time to learn from what’s happening in major hotspots throughout the country.”

With a highly contagious virus like the coronavirus, negative air pressure isolation rooms become an important agent in containing airborne contaminants within a patient’s room. Isolation rooms prevent airborne contaminants from drifting to other areas, contaminating patients, staff and sterile equipment.