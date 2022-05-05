Methodist Fremont Health Heroes can be honored through donations

During the month of May, Methodist Fremont Health is giving the public the opportunity to say “thank you” and honor any staff member of Methodist Fremont Health.

Methodist Fremont Health’s patients, families, and community members often ask about ways they can honor its staff – now is your chance. Recognize those workers through the Fremont Health Foundation’s Honor a Methodist Fremont Health Hero.

Your gift of $25 in honor of a Methodist Fremont Health staff member will support essential healthcare workers and help meet the health needs of MFH’s communities. The public can also honor Methodist Fremont Health heroes during the Fremont Area Big Give on May 10 or anything through May 23.

The details:

• Any Methodist Fremont Health employee or department at any Methodist Fremont location can be honored

• Deadline to donate is May 23, 2022

• The Fremont Health Foundation will host a celebration honoring all employees who received donations in their honor. Each employee will receive a framed recognition certificate, and each donor will have their name listed on a sign in the Methodist Fremont Heath lobby.

Donations can be made at fremontareabiggive.org or at fremonthealthfoundation.org.

